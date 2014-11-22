Calendar » Ventura County Ballet Company presents sixteenth annual production of holiday classic, “The Nutcrack

November 22, 2014 from 2:00 pm

Largest regional ballet will deliver sugar plum star power this year in Ventura County Ballet Company’s (VCBC) production of “The Nutcracker.” The holiday extravaganza is set to take place with its first set of performances on November 22-23 at Oxnard Performing Arts Center, followed by performances on December 13-14 at Ventura College Performing Arts Center.

Local residents and beyond are invited to witness this must-see holiday event as Ventura College’s 52-piece live symphony orchestra will accompany VCBC, thrilling audiences with its captivating storytelling, enchanting choreography,amazing imagery and stitched-to-perfection costumes.

VCBC has achieved a spectacular production by combining national and international professional dancers with pre-professional dancers and musicians. Playing as “The Prince” will be Australian Aaron Smyth, lead dancer of Joffrey Ballet Chicago, formerly with American Ballet Theatre (ABT). Smyth placed 3rd in the popular television series “Australia’s Got Talent.” He performs as a guest artist with many prominent dance companies around the world.

Additional Info:

What:Ventura County Ballet Company presents “The Nutcracker”

When/Where:

Saturday, November 22 at 2 and 7 p.m., and Sunday, November 23 at 2 p.m. at the Oxnard Performing Arts Center, 800 Hobson Way, Oxnard, Calif.

Saturday, December 13 at 7 p.m., and Sunday, Dec. 14 at 1 p.m. and 5 p.m. at the Ventura College Performing Arts Center, 4700 Loma Vista Road, Ventura, Calif.

Cost: Adults: $30. Seniors: 65 and older $25.Children: 10 years and under $15.

Tickets:Theater Box Office and by visiting,http://www.venturacountyballet.com/Nutcracker.html

Photo Cut Line: Professional Australian dancer, Aaron Smyth will perform as the Prince in VCBC’s 2014 production of “The Nutcracker.”

About the Ventura County Ballet Company and Ballet Academy Ventura

Celebrating its 15th year, the Ventura County Ballet Company features professional dancers as well as VCBC pre-professionals and students from Ballet Academy Ventura, the official school of the VCBC.

Kathleen Noblin, a recipient of the City of Ventura 2008 Mayor’s Arts Award, founded Ballet Academy Ventura in 1992 as the official school of the Ventura County Ballet where the company is in residence. She has served as executive director of the company since its inception.

For more information, or to sponsor an upcoming ballet or educational program, call (805) 648-2080 or visit www.venturacountyballet.com.