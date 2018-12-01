Calendar » Ventura County Ballet Presents 20th Anniversary of “The Nutcracker”

December 1, 2018 from 2:00 PM

Ventura County Ballet Company, Ventura County’s premiere regional ballet return for its 20th year to perform Tchaikovsky’s The Nutcracker at the Oxnard Performing Arts Center, 800 Hobson Way, Oxnard on December 1st and 2nd at 2 PM and the following weekend at the

Ventura College Performing Arts Center, 4700 Loma Vista on December 7th at 7 PM, December 8th at 2 PM & 7 PM and December 9th at 2 PM.

To celebrate their 20th anniversary, there will be new scenic backdrops hand painted by internationally recognized Russian artist Yuri Samodorov.

This classic holiday production is a must see for all ballet lovers. Each performance will be accompanied by the 52-piece Ventura College Symphony Orchestra lead by Maestro Robert Lawson.

This can’t-miss holiday event will capture the imagination of the audience with its delightful story, graceful choreography and elegant costumes and sets.

Enjoy the holiday magic of The Nutcracker with the whole family!

For more information visit: venturacountyballet.com