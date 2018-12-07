Calendar » Ventura County Ballet Presents 20th Anniversary of “The Nutcracker”

December 7, 2018 from 7 p.m. - 2 p.m.

Event Information:

What: Ventura County Ballet presents The Nutcracker

When/Where:

Oxnard Performing Arts Center, 800 Hobson Way: Saturday December 1st at 2 p.m. and Sunday December 2nd at 2 p.m.

Ventura College Performing Arts Center: 4700 Loma Vista Road (at Seton Hall): Friday December 7th at 7 p.m., Saturday December 8th at 2 p.m. & 7 p.m. and Sunday December 9th at 2 p.m.

Cost:

Oxnard Performing Arts Center: Tickets prices start at $9.50. Child, military & senior discounts available. There is a special on children’s tickets for only $9.50.

Ventura College Performing Arts Center: Tickets are priced from $20. Child, military and senior discounts available.