Calendar » Ventura County Ballet’s DAnce ART with Special Guest Instrumentalist and Composer Rachel Flowers

April 19, 2015 from 2:00 pm

Elegance, grace and originality will converge as Ventura County Ballet (VCB), premier dance company of Tri-Counties, DAnce ART – a traveling dance troupe composed of its elite dancers -- will perform an exquisite up-close production featuring special guest instrumentalist and composer Rachel Flowers at the historic Masonic Center. Local residents and beyond are invited to witness this must-see event as professionals and pre-professionals dance to Flowers’ original composition “At The End of The Day” and Ginastera’s “Malambo.” The upcoming performance will begin with a reception on Sunday, April 19 at 2 p.m. with the performance beginning at 2:30 p.m. at the historic Masonic Center (482 E. Santa Clara St, at California St.) For more information, visit http://www.venturacountyballet.com/Performances.html.