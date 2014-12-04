Calendar » Ventura County FOOD Share’s 3rd annual CAN-tree Collection food drive

Ventura County FOOD Share’s 3rd annual CAN-tree Collection food drive will kick off on Thursday, Dec. 4, at 5 p.m. with a special presentation of the event weekend’s impressive centerpiece, a 15-foot CAN-tree assembled with 10,000 canned goods donated by the Ventura County Credit Union and engineered by students of ACE Charter High School. Popular country band Parmalee will be in attendance and commemorate the holiday occasion with an intimate acoustic performance. The special event will help kick off a bustling weekend at The Collection in Riverpark when hundreds of business and community members build more than 220 CAN-trees to fight hunger this holiday season, bringing in over 165,000 canned goods in a single weekend for FOOD Share.