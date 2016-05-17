Calendar » Ventura County Public Works Agency highlights careers, hands-on demonstrations for over 500 students

May 17, 2016 from 9:00 am - 2:00 pm

In what’s becoming a favorite educational experience among local students, Ventura County Public Works Agency’s National Public Works Day public event on Tuesday, May 17, aims to pique students’ interests in the Public Works sector.

With over 500 students expected to attend ranging from elementary schools to high schools, VCPWA will transform the Government Center parking lot and a number of conference rooms into interactive learning centers highlighting the many facets of our local Public Works team. The day will also have emphasis on educating young minds on the endless internship and job opportunities a career in Public Works may offer, giving students the chance to connect with several Public Works officials at a career booth.

From 9 a.m. – 2 p.m., VCPWA employees will lead tours of several display booths, including heavy equipment demonstrations that will give students a chance to get up close to the equipment that is used by VCPWA on many of the work sites around the county. Fun activities will also include hands-on stations where students will learn about native and drought tolerant plants, surveying, rain and stream measurements, composting with worms, a chance to visit the Storm Operations Center and for the first time, the unveiling of the new Raptor Study program showcasing hawk and owl exhibits.

VCPWA’s commemorative day will include a resolution adopted by the Board of Supervisors in the Hall of Administration at 10:30 a.m. VCPWA Director Jeff Pratt will also announce this year’s “Employees of the Year” recipients.

“National Public Works Day is a very important opportunity for us to educate and connect with the public,” said Pratt. “It will give the community a chance to get an in-depth look into a vital organization that is dedicated to providing and sustaining the county’s infrastructure and environment while enhancing the safety, health and quality of life for them.

Media Opportunity:

Who: Ventura County Public Works’ National Public Works Awareness Day

When: Tuesday, May 17

Times: Resolution with the County Board of Supervisors at 10:30 a.m. (Hall of Administration)

Public-activity displays and presentations from 9 a.m. – 2 p.m. (Parking lot)

Where: Government Center, 800 S. Victoria Ave., Ventura, Calif. 93009