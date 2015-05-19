Calendar » Ventura County Public Works Agency hosts community event in celebration of National Public Works Wee

May 19, 2015 from 8:30 am - 2:00 pm

This year, National Public Works Week, a celebratory week sponsored by the American Public Works Association, will take place the week of May 17-23 with the theme “Community Begins Here.”

During this week, the Ventura County Public Works Agency (VCPWA) will host a community event for National Public Works Awareness Day on Tuesday, May 19, to celebrate the work of the five departments that make up the Agency, as well as recognize its workforce dedicated to improving the quality of life for present and future generations of County residents.

VCPWA’s commemorative day will include a resolution adopted by the Board of Supervisors in the Hall of Administration at 10 a.m. VCPWA Director Jeff Pratt will also announce this year’s “Employees of the Year” recipients. From 8:30 a.m. to 2:00 p.m., the public will be invited to partake in various festivities, as the Government Center parking lot will be filled with VCPWA Department display booths, including heavy equipment for demonstrations, equipment show and tell, and invasive plant presentations. VCPWA staff will also lead activities and hands-on stations that demonstrate the many services provided by the Agency. Exhibits inside of the Hall of Administration will be open all week.

Media Opportunity:

Who: Ventura County Public Works’ National Public Works Awareness Day

When: Tuesday, May 19

Times: Resolution with the County Board of Supervisors at 10:00 a.m. (Hall of Administration)

Public-activity displays and presentations from 8:30 a.m. – 2 p.m. (Parking lot)

Where: Government Center, 800 S. Victoria Ave., Ventura, Calif. 93009