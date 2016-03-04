Calendar » Ventura County Public Works Agency, Ojai Valley Land Conservancy host ribbon cutting ceremony for co

March 4, 2016 from 1:30 pm

The Ventura County Public Works Agency’s Watershed Protection District (VCPWA WPD) and Ojai Valley Land Conservancy (OVLC) will host a ribbon cutting ceremony in celebration of the completion of the Happy Valley Bioswale Project on Friday, March 4.

From August 2015 through December 2015, an earthen swale planted with native shrubs, grasses and trees was constructed on a portion of the Ojai Meadows Preserve on South Lomita in Meiners Oaks. Stormwater from an adjacent underground drain pipe will be diverted into the swale to support the vegetation while the vegetation acts as a “bio” filter for pollutants. These are called bioswales, and they are becoming a popular alternative for improving stormwater quality.

The bioswale was installed in order to meet state water quality objectives; it was designed to remove trash, sediment, and nutrients from polluting the Ventura River, treating polluted storm water runoff to ensure clean water is discharged to the watershed. The stormwater catchment area covers about 40 percent of the urban area of Meiners Oaks.

VCPWA WPD, Stormwater Program Manager Ewelina Mutkowska explains, “The bioswale retrofit will improve the quality of urban runoff to the Ventura River which will benefit aquatic life and recreational users by reducing high nitrogen levels which can cause excessive algae growth and deplete oxygen in the water.”

Brian Stark, OVLC Executive Director, notes; “This project represents the future of urban stormwater management. The swale concept blends elements of engineering and natural biological processes to remove a variety of pollutants from urban run-off while creating natural habitats and recharging groundwater. We hope this example will lead to similar projects countywide”.

Additional project activities included construction of a trash sorting vault, and educational signage describing how the project works to the public and the students at the adjacent Meiners Oaks Elementary School.

Funding for the project came from a Proposition 84 Storm Water Grant and is one of approximately 40 projects throughout the state to have its full proposal selected.

Ribbon Cutting:

Who: VCPWA Watershed Protection District, Ojai Valley Land Conservancy host a ribbon cutting for the Happy Valley Bioswale Project

When: Friday, March 4, at 1:30 p.m.

Location: 380 South Lomita Ave, Meiners Oaks, Calif.