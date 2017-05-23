Calendar » Ventura County Public Works Agency To Host A Community Event For National Public Works Awarness Day

May 23, 2017 from 9:00 a.m. - 2:00 p.m.

This year, National Public Works Week, a celebratory week sponsored by the American Public Works Association, will take place the week of May 21-27 with the theme “Public Works Connects Us.”

The Ventura County Public Works Agency (VCPWA) is hosting a community event for National Public Works Awareness Day on Tuesday, May 23, to celebrate the work of the five departments that make up the Agency, as well as recognize its workforce dedicated to improving the quality of life for present and future generations of County residents.

From 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m., the public will be invited to partake in various FREE festivities, as the Government Center parking lot will be filled with VCPWA Department interactive displays, heavy equipment demonstrations, a career booth, and educational activities. Exhibits inside of the Hall of Administration will be open all week.

VCPWA’s commemorative day will include a resolution adopted by the Board of Supervisors in the Hall of Administration. VCPWA Director Jeff Pratt will also announce this year’s “Employees of the Year” recipients.

Tuesday, May 23, 2017 | 9 AM - 2 PM

Ventura County Government Center, Parking Lot G