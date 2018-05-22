Calendar » Ventura County Public Works Agency to host a community event for Public Works Week

May 22, 2018 from 9:00am - 2:00pm

From 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., the public will be invited to partake in various FREE festivities, as the Government Center parking lot will be filled with VCPWA Department interactive displays, heavy equipment demonstrations, a STEM and Public Works career booth, as well as educational activities. Exhibits inside of the Hall of Administration will be open all week.