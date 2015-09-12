Calendar » Ventura County Public Works Agency to host free Ocean-Friendly Garden Workshops for public

September 12, 2015 from 9:00 am

Ventura County residents will have the opportunity to learn how to transform their gardens into drought-tolerant landscapes from the Ventura County Public Works Agency’s Watershed Protection District.

A free, five-part, Ocean-Friendly Workshop series will be held on select Saturdays in September and October at the Ventura County Government Center. Residents will discover how to design, mulch, grade and plant for the efficient use of rainwater and the elimination of the long-term need for irrigation.

Event Information:

Workshop One: Watershed Basics, Saturday Sept. 12, at 9 a.m.

Workshop Two: Evaluating Your Garden Site, Saturday, Sept. 26, at 9 a.m.

Workshop Three: Designing Your Landscape, Saturday, Oct. 10, at 9 a.m.

Workshop Four: Turf Removal, Saturday, Oct.17, at 9 a.m.

Workshop Five: Planting and Irrigating, Saturday, Oct. 24, at 9 a.m.

Workshops will be held in the Ventura County Government Center’s Pacific Conference Room, located next to the Hall of Justice Cafeteria. 800 S. Victoria Ave. Ventura, CA 93003.

For details and registration information visit www.watershedwisetraining.com/class-calendar/