Ventura County Star Food and Wine Experience featuring Martha Stewart

October 1, 2017 from 1:00 pm - 4:00 pm


Ventura County Star Food & Wine Experience presents rich and colorful moments for guests to taste, savor and explore the Ventura County culinary scene, from trends to regional traditions. Enjoy the Grand Tasting, a gourmet showcase by local chefs, emerging talent and nationally renowned culinary leaders who mix with patrons in a convivial setting. Lively cooking demonstrations, chef meet & greets and seminars and panels deliver unforgettable experiences for fans, connoisseurs, partners, purveyors and industry personalities.
 

 

Event Details

  • Organizer/Sponsor: Ventura County Star,
  • Starts: October 1, 2017 1:00 pm - 4:00 pm
  • Price: $85 - $450
  • Location: Olivas Adobe, 4200 Olivas Park Drive Ventura, CA 93001
  • Website: http://foodandwine.vcstar.com/
  • Sponsors: Ventura County Star,
 
 
 