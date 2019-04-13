Calendar » Verdi’s Requiem

April 13, 2019 from 8:00pm - 10:00pm

The Santa Barbara Symphony presents Verdi’s Requiem, conducted by Maestro Nir Kabaretti on Saturday, April 13 at 8:00 pm at The Granada Theatre (1214 State St). The Messa da Requiem has been described as Giuseppe Verdi’s only masterpiece not intended for the stage. Though perhaps best known for his operas Aida, Rigoletto, and La Traviata, among others, Verdi was prompted to take up the Catholic funeral mass form by the passing of revered Italian poet and novelist Alessandro Manzoni, whom the composer admired greatly. His powerful Requiem combines the drama of opera, the thrill of outstanding symphonic writing, and an abundance of virtuosic solo moments. This performance features Colleen Daly, Soprano, Harold Meers, Tenor, Luca Dall’Amico, Bass and the rest of the Community Chorus. Tickets range from $29-$135, for questions please call (805) 899-2222 or email at [email protected]