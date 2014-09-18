Calendar » Verona Winemaker & Opera Dinner

September 18, 2014 from 6:00 pm - 9 pm

An Evening in Verona with Santa Barbara Opera and Fumanelli Cellars

Inspired by Verona, the “City of Love” as made famous by Shakespeare’s Romeo and Juliet, this elegant evening offers the perfect coupling of fine wine and theater arts. Verona’s top winemaker, Armando Fumanelli, proprietor of Fumanelli Cellars, will present four Fumanelli wines, paired with a lovely reception and four-course tasting menu by Executive Chef David Reardon. Each course will be preceded by performances from members of Santa Barbara Opera.

Dinner will be served in Bacara’s magnificent circular Rotunda, situated above the resort’s lobby and courtyard. With soothing natural light filling the space, French windows and a private terrace, the Rotunda offers 360 degree views of Bacara’s magical seaside property. Architectural elements such as the beamed ceiling and massive wrought iron chandelier will be complemented by stunning floral displays by Bacara’s creative director, Lorrene Balzani.

An Evening in Verona includes:

Wine reception on our beautiful Rotunda terrace

Four-course dinner by Executive Chef David Reardon with Italian wine pairings in our circular rotunda

Performances by two members of Santa Barbara Opera



$115 per person, plus tax and gratuity.

OR, reserve an overnight package that includes a stay at Bacara on September 18, two tickets to the dinner and valet parking. The overnight package starts at $549 ($682 if purchased separately.)