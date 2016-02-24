Calendar » Very Young Girls

February 24, 2016 from 6:00 pm - 7:30 pm

Addressing the sexual exploitation of girls in NYC, this sobering documentary details the stories of barely adolescent girls sold on the street by pimps, but treated as adult criminals by the police. Gender and race are not only risk factors for trafficking, but correlate with how victims are treated. This bold exposé identifies hope for girls in the organization GEMS (Girls Educational and Mentoring Services), a recovery agency founded and run by a survivor of commercial sexual exploitation. GEMS helped ensure the passage of NY’s Safe Harbour for Sexually Exploited Children Act, which in 2008 became the first law in the nation to protect and not punish trafficked and exploited youth. (83 min, English, 2007)