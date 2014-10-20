Monday, June 25 , 2018, 10:17 am | Overcast 66º

 
 
 
 

Veteran Anger Management Group

October 20, 2014 from 6pm - 8pm

New Beginnings Veteran Anger Management Class

10 Week Program beginning Oct. 20th

Mondays, 6pm—8pm

There is no cost to veterans to attend.

Sign-up now call 805-963-7777 x107

 

The 10-Week Anger Management Psychoeducational Group will be facilitated by Tracie Gunderson and Shana Gadon. A completion certificate will be provided to veterans attending all 10 weeks of the program.

Classes will include information on:

· What is Anger?

· When does anger become a problem?

· Power and control

· Triggers and Cues

· Substance and Anger

· Effective Communication

· Assertive Expression

· Coping Mechanisms

· Cognitive Distortions

· Relaxation techniques

 

Event Details

  • Organizer/Sponsor: Nonprofit General
  • Starts: October 20, 2014 6pm - 8pm
  • Price: free
  • Location: New Beginnings Counseling Center 324 E Carrillo St.. Suite C Santa Barbara, CA 93101
  • Website: http://www.sbnbcc.org
 
 
 