Veteran Anger Management Group

October 20, 2014 from 6pm - 8pm

New Beginnings Veteran Anger Management Class

10 Week Program beginning Oct. 20th

Mondays, 6pm—8pm

There is no cost to veterans to attend.

Sign-up now call 805-963-7777 x107

The 10-Week Anger Management Psychoeducational Group will be facilitated by Tracie Gunderson and Shana Gadon. A completion certificate will be provided to veterans attending all 10 weeks of the program.

Classes will include information on:

· What is Anger?

· When does anger become a problem?

· Power and control

· Triggers and Cues

· Substance and Anger

· Effective Communication

· Assertive Expression

· Coping Mechanisms

· Cognitive Distortions

· Relaxation techniques