Veteran Anger Management Group
New Beginnings Veteran Anger Management Class
10 Week Program beginning Oct. 20th
Mondays, 6pm—8pm
There is no cost to veterans to attend.
Sign-up now call 805-963-7777 x107
The 10-Week Anger Management Psychoeducational Group will be facilitated by Tracie Gunderson and Shana Gadon. A completion certificate will be provided to veterans attending all 10 weeks of the program.
Classes will include information on:
· What is Anger?
· When does anger become a problem?
· Power and control
· Triggers and Cues
· Substance and Anger
· Effective Communication
· Assertive Expression
· Coping Mechanisms
· Cognitive Distortions
· Relaxation techniques
Event Details
- Starts: October 20, 2014 6pm - 8pm
- Price: free
- Location: New Beginnings Counseling Center 324 E Carrillo St.. Suite C Santa Barbara, CA 93101
- Website: http://www.sbnbcc.org