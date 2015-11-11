Calendar » Veteran’s Day Celebration 2015

November 11, 2015 from 10:30 AM - 1:00 PM

Goleta Valley Community Center will present its annual Veteran’s Day Celebration. Which will take place at the GVCC at 5679 Hollister Avenue, Goleta, CA 93117 on Wednesday, November 11, 2015, beginning at 10:30 AM with sign-ins for veterans, and featuring Keynote Speaker Colonel John C Claxton, Commander of the 30th Launch Group, 30th Space Wing from Vandenberg Air Force Base, letters from the front will be read, patriotic music, and Tri-Tip barbeque lunch!! Veterans and their families are especially welcomed, and will be served lunch first!

Please call (805)967-1237 for more information.