November 11, 2016 from 10:00am - 11:00am

Come honor America’s veterans by joining the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 1649 and Pierre Claeyssens Veterans Foundation on Friday, November 11 at their moving one-hour ceremony at the Santa Barbara Cemetery. Medal of Honor Recipient Sammy L. Davis – whose heroic actions were the inspiration for Forrest Gump – will be this year’s keynote speaker. A special appearance by the Santa Barbara Choral Society will serve as a poignant tribute to all veterans. This event is sponsored by the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 1649.

WHAT: Veterans Day Ceremony

WHEN: 10-11 a.m. Friday, Nov. 11, 2016

WHERE: Santa Barbara Cemetery, 901 Channel Dr., Santa Barbara, CA 93108

COST: FREE