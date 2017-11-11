Calendar » Veterans Day Ceremony

November 11, 2017 from 11:00am - 12:30pm

(Santa Barbara, CA)—The Santa Barbara Trust for Historic Preservation (SBTHP) is hosting a Veterans Day Ceremony on Saturday, November 11, 2017at 11:00 a.m. at El Presidio de Santa Bárbara State Historic Park. This free public event features a ceremony conducted by members of Los Soldados del Real Presidio de Santa Bárbara to honor armed service veterans, their families, and currently serving military members. Military vehicles from the collection of Rob Gordon will be on display. Veterans attending the ceremony will have the opportunity to speak to the audience and reflect on their service.