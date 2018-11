Calendar » Veterans Day Ceremony

10:00am - 11:00am

Veterans Day Ceremony

Pierre Claeyssens Veterans Foundation

Honor our country’s veterans by joining the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 1649 and Pierre Claeyssens Veterans Foundation on Sunday, November 11 for a moving, one-hour ceremony at the Santa Barbara Cemetery, 901 Channel Dr. A keynote speaker and special appearance by the Santa Barbara Choral Society will serve as a poignant tribute to all veterans. The ceremony will begin promptly at 10 a.m.

For more information on Veterans Day weekend events presented by Pierre Claeyssens Veterans Foundation, call (805) 259-4394 or visit www.pcvf.org/veterans-day-weekend.

