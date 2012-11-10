Calendar » Veterans Day Marathon, Half-Marathon

November 10, 2012 from 7:15 a.m. - Noon

7:15 am Half Marathon starts @ Page Youth Center 4540 Hollister Ave., Santa Barbara, CA 93110 7:30 am Full Marathon Starts at Dos Pueblos HS, 7266 Alameda Ave., Goleta, CA 93117-1351 9am – 12 noon “Veterans Mile” Public and Veterans welcome and line the last mile of the marathon starts at Shoreline Park (Cliff & La Marina) Marathon ends @ SBCC La Playa Stadium, Loma Alta & Shoreline Dr., Santa Barbara, CA 93109 Runners Registration info online @ www.sbimarathon.com Both marathons will get started with a ceremony including a splendid fly-over of four US T-34s, bagpipes, bugler, color guards and more. Everyone is invited to attend! FREE Special notes: Final mile dubbed “Veteran’s Mile” will be decorated with American flags and campaign flags from all the wars/conflicts of the 20th century. ALL Veteran’s encouraged to line the last mile. This is a nationally sanctioned marathon