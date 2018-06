Calendar » Veteran’s Day Parade

November 11, 2012 from 12:30 p.m.

Veteran’s Day Parade: Starts @ 12:30 pm at Sola & State Streets. Fantastic fly-over of 16 different military aircraft will announce the start of the parade including: Two P-51’s; a B-25; a C-47; four US T-34s and several Yaks 9s, a.k.a. Nanchangs. Parade route heads down State Street to Cabrillo Blvd., where it turns right ending @ Veterans Memorial Building, 112 W. Cabrillo Blvd. SB, CA 93101 WHY: Celebrate and honor all veterans for their devotion & service