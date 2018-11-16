Calendar » Vetrepreneur LAUNCH!

November 16, 2018 from 2:00pm - 4:30pm

What do Nike, FedEx, and GoDaddy have in common? All three of these successful companies were started by US Veterans.

Veterans looking to launch a business idea of their own can find valuable resources at Vetrepreneur LAUNCH! on Friday, November 16th at the Santa Barbara City College (SBCC) West Campus Fé Bland Forum, 721 Cliff Drive.

Vetrepreneur LAUNCH! will connect Veterans with resources to launch their venture, including information about funding opportunities, education, mentoring, and more. There will also be opportunities to network with successful and aspiring “vetrepreneurs” who can share tips to their entrepreneurial success.

Larry Broughton, an award-winning entrepreneur and CEO, best-selling author, hotelier, speaker, and former US Army Green Beret will give the keynote presentation and provide the inspiration and insight that local Veterans need to get their business ventures off the ground. Broughton is the founder & CEO of broughtonHOTELS (whose portfolio includes Santa Barbara boutique hotels Inn at East Beach and Spanish Garden Inn), a nationally recognized expert on leadership and entrepreneurship, and a regular guest on national radio shows, podcasts, and news and TV programs. He is also a former US Army Staff Sergeant, serving eight years on Special Forces A-Teams, commonly known as the Green Berets.

This event is also the kickoff for the new Vetrepreneur LAUNCH! program offered by the Jack & Julie Nadel School of Business & Entrepreneurship and the Scheinfeld Center for Entrepreneurship & Innovation at SBCC, which is dedicated to honoring America's Veterans by supporting the success of vetrepreneurs.

Event speakers will include Broughton; Santa Barbara City College Superintendent/President Dr. Anthony Beebe, PhD, EdD; philanthropist and entrepreneur Julie Nadel of The Nadel Foundation; SBCC Business Administration Department Chair Bonnie Chavez; and Scheinfeld Center for Entrepreneurship & Innovation Director Julie Samson.

Vetrepreneur LAUNCH! is free to attend, but space is limited and registration is required.

To register or for more information, visit https://vetrepreneurshiplaunch2018.eventbrite.com or contact [email protected].