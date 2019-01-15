Vexed: The East L.A. Chicanx Punk Scene
Art Exhibition
Sal Guerena, UCSB Library Special Research Collections
Exhibit/MCC Lounge: Jan 2nd - Jan 31st
Opening Reception/MCC Lounge: Tues, Jan 15th, 6 PM
In the mid-1970s, Chicanx youth in East LA began adopting the DIY punk aesthetic. They expressed their anger and feelings of marginalization through a frenzied musical style and biting social commentary. Early Chicano punk bands, or punkeros, embraced the punk rock energy and political edge to draw attention to historic and contemporary injustices. The photographs are drawn from the Chicano Punk Rock Collection in the Special Research Collection’s California Ethnic and Multicultural Archives.
- Organizer/Sponsor: UCSB MultiCultural Center, UCSB Library Special Research Collections
- Starts: January 15, 2019 6:00pm - 7:30pm
- Price: Free!
- Location: UCSB MultiCultural Center Lounge
- Website: https://www.facebook.com/events/330579974401320/
