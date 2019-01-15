Calendar » Vexed: The East L.A. Chicanx Punk Scene

January 15, 2019 from 6:00pm - 7:30pm

Art Exhibition

Vexed: The East L.A. Chicanx Punk Scene

Sal Guerena, UCSB Library Special Research Collections

Exhibit/MCC Lounge: Jan 2nd - Jan 31st

Opening Reception/MCC Lounge: Tues, Jan 15th, 6 PM

In the mid-1970s, Chicanx youth in East LA began adopting the DIY punk aesthetic. They expressed their anger and feelings of marginalization through a frenzied musical style and biting social commentary. Early Chicano punk bands, or punkeros, embraced the punk rock energy and political edge to draw attention to historic and contemporary injustices. The photographs are drawn from the Chicano Punk Rock Collection in the Special Research Collection’s California Ethnic and Multicultural Archives.