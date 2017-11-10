Calendar » VFW Salute and Unveiling Largest 3D Printed Flag

November 10, 2017 from 11:00 am - 2:00 on

Dagoma USA in Goleta, California invites you and your family to the Grand Opening Ceremony for its 10,000 sq ft plant at 59 S Patera Lane, Goleta, CA 11 am to 2 pm on Friday, November 10, 2017. Goleta Mayor Paula Perotte will cut the 3D Ribbon for the firm and lead a special salute to local VFW and other local military and Veterans.

In conjunction with the opening, Dagoma USA, CEO and co-founder Matthieu Regnier will unveil the largest 3D printed American Flag ever made, 9 foot x 15 foot

Attendees are invited to have their pictures taken with the local Veterans and the 3D American flag as souvenirs of the event. The 3D American Flag was created by local Dagoma staff and UCSB students at the Dagoma USA Headquarters. A light lunch will be served after the ribbon cutting and the VFW salute and will be followed by free 3D plant tours and a chance to win prizes.

EVENT IS FREE: RSVP required, 805-364-2408