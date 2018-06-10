Calendar » Vic Graber Cup Final

June 10, 2018 from 2:30PM - 7:00PM

The Vic Graber Cup Final kicks off on Sunday, June 10 at 2:30PM at the Santa Barbara Polo & Racquet Club. The Sunday Polo main match check in time is 2:30 pm at the Engel & Völkers Polo Stadium, with the Pony Parade, followed by the singing of the National Anthem, team introductions and then the ball throw in at 3:00 pm. Sunday Polo is open to the public and General Admission tickets start at $12, with a variety of seating options including Grandstand Seating as well as Luxury Cabanas. Purchase tickets in advance online at SBPolo.com/Tickets. Members and their guests receive complimentary valet parking through Blue Star Parking. Members of the public attending the Sunday afternoon match will enter and park on Field 1. Keep your Sunday funday rolling at the After-Party, beginning immediately following the match. The after-party will take place in the main clubhouse, as well as on the field, where guests can dance the night away with DJ Fab and enjoy drinks for purchase at the bar. For more information, visit SBPolo.com.