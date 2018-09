Calendar » Victory Vegetable Gardening Classes for the True Beginner

September 8, 2018 from 10:00am - 1:00pm

Santa Barbara Master Gardeners will offer a September gardening course – Victory Vegetable Gardening for True Beginners. The 3 hour classes will be presented on Saturdays, September 8, 15, 22, 29 at the Carpinteria Garden Park, 4855 Fifth St., Carpinteria. Preregistration, along with payment of $35.00 materials fee, begins August 6th and closes August 31, 2018. For more information: call 805-893-3485. Register at: http://ucanr.edu/survey/survey.cfm?surveynumber=25238