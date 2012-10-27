Calendar » Video Nation @ Samy’s

October 27, 2012 from 2 p.m. - 3 p.m.

USA TODAY columnist Jefferson Graham, the host/producer of the Talking Tech video series, comes to Samy's in Santa Barbara for a book signing and talk. His book, Video Nation: A DIY Guide to Planning, Shooting and Sharing Great Video, attempts to bring video production skills to the masses. Graham, who has produced over 300 episodes of Tech on a DIY budget himself, will show how simple improvements in composition, lighting, sound and mounting can make a dramatic difference in your videos.