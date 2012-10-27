Video Nation @ Samy’s
USA TODAY columnist Jefferson Graham, the host/producer of the Talking Tech video series, comes to Samy's in Santa Barbara for a book signing and talk. His book, Video Nation: A DIY Guide to Planning, Shooting and Sharing Great Video, attempts to bring video production skills to the masses. Graham, who has produced over 300 episodes of Tech on a DIY budget himself, will show how simple improvements in composition, lighting, sound and mounting can make a dramatic difference in your videos.
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: Peachpit Press
- Starts: October 27, 2012 2 p.m. - 3 p.m.
- Price: Free
- Location: 614 Chapala Street Santa Barbara, CA 93101 (805) 963-7269
- Website: http://www.eventbrite.com/event/4507598348/eorg
- Sponsors: Peachpit Press