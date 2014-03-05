Calendar » Vienna Philharmonic Orchestra

March 5, 2014 from 8:00 PM - 10:00 PM

Presented by UCSB Arts & Lectures

Daniele Gatti, conductor

Juliana Banse, soprano

Program

Schubert: Symphony No. 8 D. 759 (Unfinished)

Mahler: Symphony No. 4 in G Major

Program subject to change

“The wildly acclaimed Vienna Philharmonic delivered on its promise... the orchestral event of the year.” Santa Barbara News-Press

Experience the very best the world has to offer: the finest strings, the warmest woodwinds, the richest brass – all in one transcendent program. Over its formidable 170-year history, the legendary Vienna Philharmonic has upheld the highest standards of music-making, drawing effusive praise from the greatest composers and conductors of the ages. Wagner described the orchestra as one of the most outstanding in the world, while Strauss said, “All praise of the Vienna Philharmonic reveals itself as understatement.” Claimed Previn: “The orchestra is incapable of making an ugly sound.” Returning after its historic 2011 Santa Barbara debut, the “superbly polished” (The New York Times) Period-instrument ensemble performs under the gifted baton of renowned Mahler interpreter Daniele Gatti, showcasing Vienna’s “irresistible” (The New Yorker), storied sound.

