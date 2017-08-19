Calendar » Vietnam Memoir Book Signing

August 19, 2017 from 3:00pm - 5:00pm

You're invited!



Tecolote Book Shop in Montecito, CA, will host Dr. Guy S. Clark for a book signing in celebration of his recently published memoir, Sharkbait, A Flight Surgeon's Odyssey in Vietnam on Saturday, August 19th, from 3-5 p.m.



It tells the story of Dr. Guy Clark's year of service from June 1966-June 1967. During that time he served as flight surgeon, and also flew more than 90 bombing missions in the Phantom F-4C jet.



Dr. Clark is the founder of The Arthritis Institute and The Osteoporosis Institute in Santa Barbara, CA.



Join us that afternoon for refreshments and hearing excerpts from Dr. Clark. If you can't make it, you can order his book online: https://www.amazon.com/Sharkbait-Flight-Surgeons-Odyssey-Vietnam/dp/0996563938



You can read more about him and his book at his website: sharkbaitmemoir.com



Sharkbait was published by Weeping Willow Books: weepingwillowbooks.com