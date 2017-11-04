Calendar » Vietnam Veterans Lunch with Medal of Honor Recipient, Colonel Jack Jacobs

November 4, 2017 from 11:00am - 1:00pm

Many, including Veterans of the Vietnam War, will find this an exceptional opportunity to meet this highly-decorated veteran. Join us to share our stories and enjoy lunch at the Elks Club. This event is co-sponsored by VVA Chapter 218.

Over the course of his military service, Jack Jacobs served as a platoon leader in the 82nd Airborne Division, executive officer of an infantry battalion in the 7th Infantry Division, and battalion commander for the 10th Infantry Regiment in Panama. He served two tours in Vietnam, each time as an advisor to infantry units in the Army of the Republic of Vietnam.

In 1969, Jacobs’ heroism was recognized when President Richard Nixon presented him with the Medal of Honor, the United States' highest military decoration. Jacobs also holds three Bronze Stars, two Silver Stars and two Purple Hearts.

WHEN: Saturday, November 4, 2017 from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

WHERE: Santa Barbara Elks Lodge, 150 N. Kellogg Ave., Santa Barbara, CA 93111

COST: $20 at the door