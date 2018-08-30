Calendar » View, Meditation, and Action: Progressing on the Path of Awakening

August 30, 2018 from 7:00 PM - 9:00 PM

Aug 9 – Sept 13 Thurs 7-9 PM – View, Meditation, and Action: Progressing on the Path of Awakening

A solid understating of the Buddha‘s teaching - the Dharma and its practice - will give you great clarity and encouragement on how to alleviate your own and other‘s suffering and confusion. During this course you will learn to stabilize your life and daily activities within the framework of a timeless and proven path toward peace, freedom, and happiness.

This 6 weeks course includes 5 Thursdays of teaching and 1 final Thursday to discuss and integrate the teaching. Course begins on August 9 and ends on September 13, from 7 to 9pm. Cost is $100 for the full course when you register and pay order online and $120 at the door. No one turned away for lack of funds.

Register online at: https://viewmeditationaction.eventbrite.com

Appreciated by students for his joy, insight, and clarity of presentation, Dawa Tarchin Phillips embodies the unique perspectives of Western scholarship and neuro-scientific research and the traditional training of an authentic Buddhist Lama.

Bodhi Path Buddhist Center

102 W. Mission Street

Santa Barbara CA

805-284-2704

http://www.bodhipath.org/sb/

[email protected]