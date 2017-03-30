Calendar » Viking Knit Timeless Creations

March 23, 2017 from 9:00 am - 12:00 pm

Vikings would create a knitted chain by wrapping round wire over a dowel. These were then fashioned into exquisite bracelets, necklaces and beautiful adornments. Now you can use wire in a choice of colors as you discover the variety of knit patterns and variations. Discover how to design and create a bracelet and learn how to attach cones, optional beads and a clasp. Make the ancient art of Viking Knit a part of your contemporary jewelry portfolio.

Three Weekly Sessions: 3/23/2017 - 4/13/2017; 9:00 am - 12:00 pm; *Please note: No class on 3/30/2017 due to holiday schedule.