Viking Knit Timeless Creations
Vikings would create a knitted chain by wrapping round wire over a dowel. These were then fashioned into exquisite bracelets, necklaces and beautiful adornments. Now you can use wire in a choice of colors as you discover the variety of knit patterns and variations. Discover how to design and create a bracelet and learn how to attach cones, optional beads and a clasp. Make the ancient art of Viking Knit a part of your contemporary jewelry portfolio.
Three Weekly Sessions: 3/23/2017 - 4/13/2017; 9:00 am - 12:00 pm; *Please note: No class on 3/30/2017 due to holiday schedule.
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: SBCC Center for Lifelong Learning
- Starts: March 23, 2017 9:00 am - 12:00 pm
- Price: Total $61 (Class Cost $54; Materials Cost $7)
- Location: SBCC Wake Campus, 300 N. Turnpike, Room 7, Santa Barbara, CA
- Website: https://sbcc.augusoft.net/index.cfm?method=ClassInfo.ClassInformation&int_class_id=20084&int_category_id=0&int_sub_category_id=0&int_catalog_id=0
- Sponsors: SBCC Center for Lifelong Learning