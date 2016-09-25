Calendar » Villa Wine Bar & Jamie Slone Wines Special Event Pairing

September 25, 2016 from 3:00pm - 6:00pm

Villa Wine Bar is now open on Sundays and to celebrate they are hosting a pop up event you will not want to miss with a new addition to their wines by the glass list. Jamie Slone Wines Rosé and Lozier (GSM) will now be poured chilled by the glass. Join us Sunday, September 25th 3-6 pm to experience these wonderful wines with an exclusive event food pairing, which includes a half glass of both the Rosé and Lozier for only $20.

Villa Wine Bar: 618 Anacapa St.