Villa Wine Bar & Jamie Slone Wines Special Event Pairing
Villa Wine Bar is now open on Sundays and to celebrate they are hosting a pop up event you will not want to miss with a new addition to their wines by the glass list. Jamie Slone Wines Rosé and Lozier (GSM) will now be poured chilled by the glass. Join us Sunday, September 25th 3-6 pm to experience these wonderful wines with an exclusive event food pairing, which includes a half glass of both the Rosé and Lozier for only $20.
Villa Wine Bar: 618 Anacapa St.
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: Villa Wine Bar, Jamie Slone Wines
- Starts: September 25, 2016 3:00pm - 6:00pm
- Price: $20 for pairing
- Location: Villa Wine Bar: 618 Anacapa St. Santa Barbara
- Website: http://www.jamieslonewines.com/calendar/7229-villa-wine-bar-pairing-event
