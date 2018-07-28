Saturday, July 28 , 2018, 7:09 pm | Fair 67º

 
 
 
 

Vintners 5 Miler

July 28, 2018 from 9:00am - 1:00pm
The 4th running of the Vintners 5 Miler plus 1 Mile Wine Walk is slated for Saturday, July 28 and again hosted at the world-famous Sanford Winery traversing the Rinconada and Sanford & Benedict Vineyards. 

 

Event Details

  • Organizer/Sponsor: Santa Barbara Vintners Foundation
  • Starts: July 28, 2018 9:00am - 1:00pm
  • Price: $40-75
  • Location: Sanford Winery, 5010 Santa Rosa Rd, Lompoc, CA 93436
  • Website: https://www.sbvintnersrun.com/
  • Sponsors: Santa Barbara Vintners Foundation
 
 
 