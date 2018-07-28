Vintners 5 Miler
July 28, 2018 from 9:00am - 1:00pm
The 4th running of the Vintners 5 Miler plus 1 Mile Wine Walk is slated for Saturday, July 28 and again hosted at the world-famous Sanford Winery traversing the Rinconada and Sanford & Benedict Vineyards.
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: Santa Barbara Vintners Foundation
- Starts: July 28, 2018 9:00am - 1:00pm
- Price: $40-75
- Location: Sanford Winery, 5010 Santa Rosa Rd, Lompoc, CA 93436
- Website: https://www.sbvintnersrun.com/
- Sponsors: Santa Barbara Vintners Foundation