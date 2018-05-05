Calendar » Visit the Nature Center at Coal Oil Point Reserve

May 5, 2018 from 9:00am - 1:00pm

The Nature Center at Coal Oil Point Reserve is open for public visitors every first Saturday of the month! Our exhibit area showcases research projects, conservation programs, and the natural history of the reserve.

Feel free to drop in on May 5th anytime between 9:00 am - 1:00 pm. We look forward to sharing our new Nature Center with you!

Directions/Parking :

From the 101: Exit Glen Annie/Storke and turn onto Storke towards the ocean. Take Storke until it hits El Colegio. At this point, Storke turns into Slough Road- but you have to stay to the right of Storke Rd to enter Slough Rd. Continue straight on Slough Rd. The Nature Center is on the left side of the end of Slough road, just before the yellow gate to Coal Oil Point Reserve.