Visiting Nurse and Hospice Car Remembrance Event
April 21, 2013 from 4:00 pm
This April, Visiting Nurse and Hospice Care invites the communities of Santa Barbara County to a Remembrance Services event in Buellton on April 21, 2013. This special community event will honor the lives of loved ones who have passed, and all are welcome to join.
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: vnhcsb
- Starts: April 21, 2013 4:00 pm
- Price: Free
- Location: Crossroads Church 236 La Lata Drive, Buellton
- Website: http://www.vnhcsb.org/