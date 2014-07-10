Calendar » Visiting Nurse & Hospice Care ” Grieving Someone Who Has Hurt You”

July 10, 2014 from 6:30 PM

Visiting Nurse & Hospice Care is offering a free workshop “ Grieving Someone Who Has Hurt You” on July 10th at 6:30 PM. Grief after the death of someone who has been abusive feels very different and the aftermath can bring a host of unexpected reactions and feelings to the survivor. This workshop will provide a safe space and will be facilitated by bereavement counselor Suzie Taylor- Meadows, MSW, M.S. Ed., who has both personal and professional experience in dealing with loss after traumatic and abusive relationships. To register for this workshop and to learn more please call Ms. Taylor- Meadows at 805-690-6296.