Visiting Nurse & Hospice Care Volunteer Mixer

July 8, 2015 from 1:30 p.m. - 2:30 p.m.

Visiting Nurse & Hospice Care (VNHC) is seeking dedicated volunteers interested in providing administrative support to the VNHC team. Volunteers will assist with filing, word processing, planning, answering telephones, assembling admit packets and will have the opportunity to help out at special events.

Interested individuals are invited to learn more and meet other prospective volunteers at a volunteer mixer on July 8th in VNHC’s Main Conference Room, 512 E. Gutierrez Street in Santa Barbara. Light appetizers and refreshments will be served.

For more information or to RSVP, contact Marsha Goldman at [email protected] or call 690-6242.