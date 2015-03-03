Calendar » Visiting Nurse & Hospice Care Volunteer Training Program

March 3, 2015 from 1:00 PM - 5:00 PM

Visiting Nurse & Hospice Care (VNHC) invites community members interested in providing emotional, social and practical support to hospice patients to become a part of their volunteer team. Interested individuals must attend the training workshop series before volunteering. The next training session will begin on March 3rd and will run through March 31st.

To learn more and fill out a volunteer application, visit http://www.vnhcsb.org/volunteering/. Deadline to apply is February 25th.

For more information about volunteer opportunities, please contact Arlene Stepputat at 690-6274 or [email protected]