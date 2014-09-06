Calendar » Visiting Nurse & Hospice Care’s 10th Annual Yachts of Love

September 6, 2014 from 12:00 pm - 7:30 pm

Santa Barbara Yacht Club

130 Harbor Way, Santa Barbara, CA 93109

Join VNHC for a day of boat racing, barbecuing, and having fun while raising funds for an important cause! This year marks the 10th Annual Yachts of Love Charity Regatta benefiting Visiting Nurse & Hospice Care. Since its inception, this event has raised over $887,000 so that Santa Barbara families have access to compassionate, quality home health and hospice care. Guests gather at the Yacht Club for a special champagne toast and water cannon salute before heading out on spectator boats for front-row seats of the race. After the race’s finish, both crew and observers will head back to the Yacht Club to enjoy a delicious barbecue, lively music, spirited conversation, and a wonderful program. “Yachts of Love” has become a signature event in Santa Barbara, and we hope you will help us deliver another memorable Charity Regatta to the Santa Barbara community! For tickets & more information, please contact Elizabeth Adams at 805-690-6261. (Tickets are $100 for adults and $30 for children aged 12 and under.) To become an event sponsor, visit http://www.vnhcsb.org/regatta/ and select “Become a Sponsor.” To view photos from last year’s Regatta, visit www.vnhcsb.org/2013regatta.