Visiting Nurse & Hospice Care’s 17th Annual Mother’s Day Luncheon

May 11, 2018 from 11:00am - 1:30pm
In honor of Mother's Day, Visiting Nurse & Hospice Care honors two mothers- to celebrate their lives and acknowledge their contributions to the community. This year we recognize Jelinda DeVorzon as our beloved Honored Mother and our Remembered Mother is Sally Fordyce. The event includes a Parent and Teen Dance Fashion Show, delicious lunch, and drinks, and a captivating program.

For more details, visit vnhcsb.org/luncheon or contact Lailan McGrath at [email protected] or at 805.690.6218

 

Event Details

  • Organizer/Sponsor: Visiting Nurse & Hospice Care
  • Starts: May 11, 2018 11:00am - 1:30pm
  • Price: $200
  • Location: The Fess Parker- a Doubletree by Hilton Resorts soon to be Hilton Santa Barbara Beachfront Resort
  • Website: http://www.vnhcsb.org/luncheon/
  • Sponsors: Visiting Nurse & Hospice Care
 
 
 