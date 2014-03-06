Calendar » Visiting Professor of Surgery: Lecture

March 6, 2014 from 5:30 pm - 7:30 pm

Sansum Clinic's Visiting Professor of Surgery, Julie Ann Freischlag, MD will give a lecture titled: "Leading Through Times of Change: Principals of Leadership." The lecture takes place Thursday, March 6 at 5:30 pm located at Cottage Hospital's Burtness Auditorium, 400 W. Pueblo St., Santa Barbara. A reception will follow the lecture at Sansum Clinic's Julie and Jack Nadel Lobby at 317 W. Pueblo St. in Santa Barbara.

To RSVP, please call: 805-681-7762 or email: [email protected]