Calendar » VISUAL MONOLOGUES: AN ART AT THE JCC ABSTRACT ART COLLECTIVE EXHIBIT

June 28, 2015 from 2:00pm - 5:00pm

VISUAL MONOLOGUES Opening Reception, Sunday, June 28, 2:00-5:00 pm – Also enjoy appetizers, wine and live music by the Santa Barbara Guitar Trio, 2-3:30, and Piano with Bob Wightman, 3:30pm! At the Bronfman Family Jewish Community Center, 524 Chapala Street, Santa Barbara

The Jewish Federation of Greater Santa Barbara presents Art at the JCC – Visual Monologues – an Abstract Art Collective (AAC) exhibition of all-abstract pieces created by AAC members. Juried and curated by Judy Larson, Director of the Westmont-Ridley Tree Museum of Art at Westmont College, the Visual Monologues show will be held at Jewish Federation’s Bronfman Family Jewish Community Center and features over 75 works representing a wide range of media – painting, assemblage/collage, printmaking, photography, digital art and sculpture. The result is a show that offers viewers an engaging diversity of abstract art, punctuated by an exciting array of color, texture and materials.

Abstract art has as many processes as there are artists. One artist may work in an intuitive arc – not knowing how a piece will begin or end. Another may have a concrete idea and their artwork is not finished until that idea is expressed to their satisfaction.

Similar to poetry, a monologue is a single voice speaking alone. It can tell a story or expose a stream of subconscious thoughts and emotions. Visual Monologues offers the Santa Barbara community a path to explore the individual artistic journeys of this group of local abstract artists.