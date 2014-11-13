Calendar » Vita Travel Store Welcomes Acclaimed Travel Writer Judith Fein

November 13, 2014 from 6:00 pm - 8:00 pm

Vita Travel Store is thrilled to welcome award winning International travel journalist Judith Fein, who will host a talk on “How To Be A Deep Traveler” on Thursday, November 13 at 6:00 pm. On a national book tour promoting her recently released book The Spoon From Minkowitz, about her quest to find her heritage leading her to a small village in Russia, Judith is also the author of the acclaimed book, Life Is A Trip: The Transformative Magic of Travel. Offering special pricing for both of her books, and available for personalized book signing, enjoy wine while Judith captivates with her characteristic humor and shares how to be in a deep traveler mindset on the road and in daily life.

Directly following the free discussion and book signing, there is an opportunity for an intimate dinner at Benchmark Eatery with Judith and her photojournalist husband Paul Ross, to carry on more in depth questions and conversation about the wonders of travel and adventure. Seating is limited and advance reservations are requested. Tickets for the dinner are $30 and can be purchased by calling Vita Travel Store at (805) 845-4004 or emailing [email protected]