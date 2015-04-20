Calendar » “Vital Signs: The Nature and Nurture of Passion” with Gregg Levoy, Ph.D.

April 20, 2015 from 7:30 pm - 9:30 pm

Join Gregg Levoy, author of Vital Signs: The Nature and Nurture of Passion, for a lecture on what inspires passion in our lives, what defeats it and how we get our passion back when we lose it.

The lecture will examine the endless tug-of-war between passion and security, our wild selves versus our tame selves. Levoy will also discuss our dis-passion, where we are numb, depressed, stuck or bored in our lives and how to rework those tendencies in ourselves and claim our rightful inheritance of vitality.

Spencer Sherman will be the moderator for the event.

Course number: 202197

Register online at: www.sbcc.edu/CLL