Calendar » Vitamin Angels Community Event

August 20, 2016 from 10:00am - 12:00pm

Join Vitamin Angels in Alameda Park on Saturday, August 20 for a fun-filled family event! There will be games, educational activities, prizes, food and more. Come learn about the importance of good childhood nutrition and the work that Vitamin Angels does in the US and around the world!

For more information about the event, contact Natalie Hernandez at [email protected]

________________________________________

Vitamin Angels, a Santa Barbara-based charity for over 21 years, helps at-risk populations in need—specifically pregnant women, new mothers, and children under five—gain access to lifesaving and life changing vitamins and minerals. Vitamin Angels works to reach underserved communities across the U.S. and in more than 50 countries around the world. Vitamin Angels has a four-star rating from Charity Navigator for Financial Health, Accountability and Transparency.