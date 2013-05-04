Calendar » Viva Pride!

May 4, 2013 from 6:30pm - 9:00pm

Kick off Cinco de Mayo weekend with Pacific Pride at Oreana Winery! Just $20 will get you delicious food, a complimentary glass of wine, and live entertainment featuring the sensuous flamenco dancer Pamela Lourant, Queen of Pride 2012 Deja Re, and the fabulous Claudia. Look forward to surprises throughout the evening, as well as heated jalapeño eating and costume contests. So put on your sombrero and join us for a fiesta fabulosa in support of the Pacific Pride Festival!