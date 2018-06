Calendar » VNHC Bereavement Class - Heritage Potluck

June 9, 2018 from 12:00 PM - 1:30 PM

Prepare your loved one's favorite dish at home & join

us for a special potluck in remembrance of those we

have loved and lost. June 9, 12:00 - 1:30 PM

RSVP to Naala Richards, MSW, ASW

805.690.6296 [email protected]