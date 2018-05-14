Calendar » VNHC Bereavement Class - Memory Pillow Workshop

May 14, 2018 from 1:30 PM - 3:30 PM

A workshop to create a pillow using a favorite button-down

shirt or blouse to honor your loved one. No sewing experience

necessary. *$10.00 materials fee requested.

Facilitated by Marsha Goldman, MSW, PhD

805.690.6219 [email protected]

Monday, 5/14, 1:30-3:30 PM